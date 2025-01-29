24 people have graduated from Everlasting Life Ministry after undergoing a six-month certificate tailoring and design training.

On top of receiving certificates, the graduates also received sawing machines as start-up capital.

Speaking when awarding the certificates at Zomba Urban Community Day Secondary School hall, Zomba City Mayor and Councillor Christopher Jana called on the young people to make good use of the newly acquired tailoring and design skills to open entrepreneurship opportunities.

Jana, who was guest of honour at the graduation ceremony, told the graduates to be ready for self-employment rather than waiting for someone to employ them, saying the training provided them with skills as one way of reducing unemployment among young people.

He, therefore, hailed the Everlasting Life Ministry for providing the training, saying youth economic empowerment was the right thing to achieving sustainable human capital development.

“Go and show your skills in your communities, and let me advise you not to sell the machines because this is your start-up capital.” Councillor Jana said.

Leader of Everlasting Life Ministry in Malawi, Apostle James Chikopa, said many young people have opened tailoring shops since the ministry started offering tailoring and design training.

He disclosed that Everlasting Life Ministry will soon open a technical college to offer technical and vocational skills such as welding and fabrication and solar electrical installation, among others.

One of the training partners from the US, Jeff Petterson, said he was happy to see that the support provided through Everlasting Life Ministry is used for its intended purpose of empowering young people and women with vocational skills.

Petterson said it will continue providing support to Everlasting Life Ministry to reach out to many young people and women to ensure economic empowerment.

The best-performing student in tailoring and design, Barbra Kamwana, said she was delighted to finish her course and thanked Everlasting Life Ministry for offering training opportunities for young people to acquire vocational skills.

On the same day, the Everlasting Life Ministry also presented certificates to 13 pastors who graduated from Adullam Bible Institute.