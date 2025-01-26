The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) and the Government of Malawi have partnered to import 48,000 metric tons of maize from Tanzania, worth $35 million and funded by the World Bank Group, to support food-insecure communities impacted by the El Niño-induced drought

WFP Regional Director for Southern Africa met yesterday with the Commissioner for Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DODMA) to discuss the agreement’s details and reaffirm their shared commitment to addressing Malawi’s urgent food needs.

Charles Kalemba who is a Commissioner for DODMA clarifies that it is a significant step in complementing the Malawi Government’s efforts in the provision of relief assistance to food-insecure households across the country

“The gesture reflects the strong commitment of the Government and its partners in alleviating hunger and improving food security as per the call made by President Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera when he declared a state of disaster early last year,” said Charles Kalemba.

Eric Perdison, WFP Regional Director for Southern Africa, emphasizes that WFP is committed to ensuring critical assistance reaches the most vulnerable populations.

“This collaboration shows the strength of partnerships in tackling the challenges caused by climate-related crises,” said Perdison.

Meanwhile, the World Bank Country Manager for Malawi, Firas Raad stated that the World Bank mobilized US$ 50 million earlier this year to help Malawi address the impact of the recent El Nino-induced drought in the country.

“We hope this financing will provide greater food security to vulnerable households, and we are proud of our close collaboration with WFP,” Raad said.

Malawi is currently facing acute food insecurity challenges, with 5.7 million people rendered food insecure following the El Niño-induced drought, which negatively affected 44 per cent of crops.

WFP is collaborating closely with the Government of Malawi to address this emergency. Beyond this agreement, WFP is assisting over two million people with food assistance, including malnutrition treatment and school meals. WFP also provides logistics support to help the Government transport maize to distribution points across Malawi.

This partnership highlights the vibrant role of global cooperation in addressing food insecurity caused by climate change and ensuring vulnerable populations have access to essential resources.