The Williams Formula 1 team, founded in 1977 by Sir Frank Williams and Patrick Head, is one of the most storied names in motorsport history.

Over 4 decades, Williams established itself as a dominant force in Formula 1, winning numerous championships and producing iconic cars and drivers.

Before creating Williams Grand Prix Engineering, Frank Williams managed his own team, Frank Williams Racing Cars, which struggled financially.

However, with Patrick Head as his technical partner, Williams GP quickly began to thrive. The team entered the Formula 1 grid in 1978 and achieved its first victory in 1979 at the British Grand Prix with Clay Regazzoni.

A golden era

The 1980s were a golden era for Williams. The team secured its first Drivers' and Constructors' Championships in 1980 with Australian driver Alan Jones.

Over the decade, Williams partnered with Honda and later Renault, developing advanced and competitive cars. They also had iconic drivers during this period, with 3 examples being:

Keke Rosberg;

Nigel Mansell;

and Nelson Piquet.

All 3 of them brought further success. Mansell's aggressive driving style and Piquet's tactical mastery highlighted the team's versatility.

Becoming a powerhouse

The 1990s cemented Williams' legacy as a powerhouse. With Adrian Newey's revolutionary designs and Renault's powerful engines, Williams dominated the decade. Drivers like Damon Hill, Alain Prost, and Jacques Villeneuve secured multiple titles. Villeneuve's dramatic 1997 championship marked Williams' last Drivers' Championship to date.

However, the 2000s brought challenges. Key personnel departures, evolving technology, and the loss of manufacturer support weakened the team. Despite occasional flashes of brilliance, Williams struggled to consistently compete with wealthier, manufacturer-backed teams.