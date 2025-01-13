A long-standing disagreement over football affairs at Mighty Mukuru Wanderers Football Club boiled over into violence, leading to the arrest of 45-year-old Cecil Malunga for allegedly assaulting Panganani Ndovie, the club’s CEO.

The incident occurred on Saturday, January 11, 2025, at night, when Ndovie was driving along Chikwawa road and stopped at Green Corner Puma filling Station, where he found a queue of vehicles waiting for fuel.

As Ndovie drove slowly, Malunga, who was also in the fuel queue, confronted him, starting an assault that left Ndovie with a shoulder dislocation and bruises.

He managed to escape, leaving his vehicle behind, and reported the matter to Blantyre Police. He was treated as an outpatient at a local hospital.

Preliminary investigations by Police CID personnel from the Manase Police unit revealed that the two had a long-standing misunderstanding over football affairs at Wanderers Football Club.

Malunga, from Kadikira Village in the area of Traditional Authority Kunthembwe in Blantyre District, has been placed in a cell and is expected to appear in court soon.

Sub-Inspector Peter Mchiza, Public Relations Officer at Blantyre Police Station, confirmed the arrest and emphasized the police’s commitment to ensuring justice is served.