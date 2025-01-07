As the Northern Region Football Association (NRFA) gears up for its elective annual general meeting on February 15, 2025, the air is thick with suspense and speculation.

The Northern District football committees are keeping their cards close to their chest, refusing to disclose their preferred candidates, despite numerous visits by hopeful contenders.

Mzimba District Football Committee Chairperson Etimark Luwanja hinted at some activity but remained guarded, revealing that only one candidate has approached them so far. “We are yet to sit and decide whom to nominate, but as of now, only one candidate has approached us,” Luwanja stated, carefully avoiding further detail.

This calculated silence has set the rumour mill spinning, with names like current NRFA Chairperson Chauka Mwasinga and Secretary General Masiya Nyasulu emerging as frontrunners for the top position.

Mwasinga, who expressed his willingness to seek re-election, said, “If the affiliates want my service to continue, who am I to say no?”

Meanwhile, Nyasulu has also thrown his hat into the ring, awaiting nominations from the affiliates.

In other key positions, Desire Bellings is reportedly eyeing the Secretary-General role, while Luwanja himself and Ralph Kasililika are poised for a showdown over the vice chairmanship.

Adding to the intrigue, businessmen Lufeyo Deacon Chipanga, Joshua Chinguwo, and Kakhuni Awnward Munthali are rumoured to be vying for spots as ordinary executive members.

With only seven days left for the district committees to submit their nominations, the race is heating up. The secrecy, combined with a growing list of potential contenders, has heightened anticipation for what promises to be one of the most closely watched elections in the NRFA’s history.

As the deadline looms, the football community remains on edge, waiting to see which names will officially enter the fray and how the election battle will unfold. One thing is certain—February 15 will mark a pivotal moment for football in the Northern Region.