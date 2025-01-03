The fuel scarcity problem is expected to be over as the Malawi government has procured 51 million litres, which are expected to be in the country in the next few days.

In an interview, Minister of Energy Ibrahim Matola said 1,049 tankers are expected to carry the fuel currently being offloaded from the vessels at Tanga Port in Tanzania.

“Fuel is expected to arrive in Malawi soon, providing relief and stabilising availability in the country,” said Matola.

Among the fuel are 28.5 million litres of petrol and 22.5 million litres of diesel, which have been bought from the United Arab Emirates through a government-to-government agreement that Parliament passed recently.

In random interviews, motorists and passengers have expressed hope, saying that once the fuel arrives, it will remove the panic and lower transport fares.

“We minibus and taxi operators have been struggling to conduct our businesses as most of the time we park our vehicles due to the scarcity of fuel from filling stations.

Now we have hope that businesses will return to normal again. We thank the government for the initiative,” said Joseph Sikelo, a minibus driver in Mulanje district.

In her remarks, Malita Baluwa of Machinga district expressed optimism that transport fares will decrease, as public transport operators took advantage of the fuel situation and increased the fees.

She said, “We have been paying higher fares as minibus operators doubled their fares. It has been difficult for business people like us who go to Blantyre twice a week to buy things and sell them here at Liwonde. With this fuel being brought in, now we will be getting the profits that we have been missing.”