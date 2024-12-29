Tanzania has finally reclaimed its long-awaited dream come true half of Lake Malawi, a development that has raised more questions than answers. Why has this happened during the reign of a servant leader and man of God, President Lazarus Chakwera, and his MCP, while the MCP under Kamuzu Banda refused to give any portion of the lake to Tanzania?

Former Presidents Bakili Muluzi, Bingu wa Mutharika, Madam Joyce Banda and Arthur Peter Mutharika vehemently rejected any calls for discussions over ownership of Lake Malawi, claiming that the whole lake is in Malawi.

Banda, angered by the activities of the Tanzanian government on its interest in the northern part of Lake Malawi, threatened to send Malawi Defense Force (MDF) soldiers to patrol the lake, claiming full ownership of the lake.

In what started as a rumour that the Tanzanian government had built a dock on Lake Malawi, which later turned into reclaiming half of the lake, the truth has now finally settled dust that the Tanzanian government was not doing this all alone; there have been negotiations with the MCP government over the same lake.

The Tanzanian government drew a map showing new boundaries, and this was presented to the Government of Malawi and was received by Minister of Information Moses Kunkuyu, putting to rest all the news speculations that part of Lake Malawi was sold in exchange for alleged fuel supply to Malawi.

Ever since news on the sale of Lake Malawi to Tanzania has been making rounds in various media outlets, President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera maintained his tight lips over the issue, and Malawians are yet to be told the truth about ownership of Lake Malawi.

Memories are still fresh when the entire population of Malawi was awakened with reports that Likoma and Chizumulu Islands were on sale to German investors, and no one knows how the issue was resolved besides the government dismissing the reports as not true.

Political activist Bon Kalindo has thanked Minister of Information Moses Kunkuyu for coming out in the open on MBC TV through MBC Exclusive, admitting that Lake Malawi and other mountains across the country were sold to investors.

Kalindo has praised Kunkuyu for standing on the truth while President Dr Chakwera was quiet as business as usual, commenting nothing, warning Kunkuyu and MCP that if indeed the lake has been sold, they will be in trouble during the campaign trails for the September 2025 elections.

“It was very surprising that besides all the news that the Tanzanian government was busy implementing its projects on Lake Malawi, Malawi didn’t send its soldiers to monitor the situation,” said Kalindo

Kalindo has finally appealed to other Ministers to emulate the good gesture as set by Kunkuyu to stand on the truth that half of Lake Malawi belongs to Tanzania contrary to the previous map, which was drawn by the colonials that the whole of Lake Nyasa belongs to Malawi as Lake Malawi.