Malawi has witnessed mixed feelings over the recently released report surrounding the death of nine bonafide Malawians including the late Vice President Saulos Chilima.

Most prominent are the remarks from Archbishop Thomas Msusa who candidly and audaciously pointed out in his Christmas message that the Commission’s report has left many people with unanswered questions. This is not far from the truth.

In my own analysis, much as the report did not tackle pertinent questions, it answered some of the speculative questions circulating in the social media. I will just tackle one for the sake of space.

Truth be told, the Commission confirmed that Saulos Chilima as the Vice President did not follow the standard procedures of procuring a military plane that required him to get a prior approval from the Commander in Chief of Malawi Armed Forces, Lazarus Chakwera.

Furthermore, the report is an assert on its own as it has exposed some loopholes and broken systems in Malawi’s government machinery.

What is also soothing is that the Commission provided constructive recommendations such that if they are implemented the recurrence of the unfortunate fatal plane crash of high profile individuals may be averted in future.

Despite the aforementioned positives expounded, the Commission’s report is replete with many unanswered questions. For the sake of space and time, only ten questionable circumstances will be tackled.

First, in the absence of a flight recorder, how does the Commission arrive at the conclusion that the possible causes of the accident was a combination of human and environmental factors?

Second, on the trustworthiness of the composition of members of the Commission, I surmise that Mr. Sylvester Namisa and Pastor Tony Nyirenda are the best evaluators since they resigned from the Commission on 30th October 2024 and 21st November 2024 respectively.

Third, why did Dr. Charles Dzamalala who was an observer pathologist during the autopsy process refuse to appear before the Commission?

There are reservations that the victims’ body cuts and injuries were sealed and washed before the actual autopsy.

Fourth, why were there conflicting statements between the office of President and Cabinet (OPC) and the office of the Vice President (OVP) on the procurement of a military Aircraft?

Contradicting Lucky Sikwese’s assertion that the OVP could directly procure a military plane without the approval of the Commander in Chief of Malawi Armed Forces, Lazarus Chakwera, the secretary to the OPC , Colleen Zamba proved her point that there was no government memorandum that overrode the standard procedures of procuring or booking military plane.

Logically speaking, contradicting statements from the secretaries of OVP, Dr. Lucky Sikwese and OPC, Collen Zamba, is a clear indicator that there was a power struggle between their bosses.

Fifth, why did madam Mary Chilima and her body guard, Ms. Gloria Mtukule appear in the flight passenger manifest ready to travel with Saulos Chilima only to be withdrawn later?

It beats the logic that Mary Chilima suddenly realised that she had a PhD assignment only after her name had appeared on the flight passenger list.

Sixth, it is reported that Kasambara’s funeral burial service started at 10.00 hours yet holding the variable of a plane crash constant, Saulo’s plane was scheduled to land at Mzuzu Airport at 10.02 hours.

If indeed Chilima sought permission to use the military plane from Kasambara’s family as the Commission report insinuates, why didn’t they synchronise funeral programme so that it could start once Chilima had arrived at the funeral?

Seventh, why is there no report from the Malawi Police Service (MPS) that the Ntcheu District Commissioner’s vehicle was torched down at the time when Chilima’s body was being ferried to Ntcheu for burial?

Eighth, it is reported that a pistol went missing at the scene where Chilima’s plane crashed but it was later recovered by MDF. The report falls short of explaining what really transpired. It raises eyebrows about the calibre of people present there during the time of the plane crash.

Ninth, there is no tangible feedback from MPS after Mary Chilima complained that Chilima’s state funeral was provided with insufficient security details of only ten police officers.

No offenders who pelted stones and dented Chilima’s casket as it was being ferried on M1 road for burial have been apprehended so far. What was the offender’s motive?

Tenth, it still boggles my mind the calibre of people who were present at the scene of the plane crash because we hear that MK 5 million which Chilima carried as a bereavement money for Kasambara family went missing.

In conclusion, much as the Commission’s report has provided constructive recommendations, it has further left Malawians stranded and confused with more unanswered questions.

It is my further wishful thinking that the truth surrounding the death of Chilima’s plane crash will be known upon the change of government in 2025.