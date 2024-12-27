The “Bachelors of Arts” EP by Malinga Mafia, the “A Ras” hitmaker, is set to make waves as it marks his second studio album. Following the success of his first album, “Flawless Heart,” which won Album of the Year at UMP in 2016, anticipation is high for this new release.

The standout track “You and I,” featuring Jamaican artist Jahmiel, signals the end of two years of teasing from online users, as it is finally ready to drop.

Malinga, a versatile and multi-award-winning reggae and dancehall artist from Malawi, explained that the song’s delayed release wasn’t just a matter of time. He likened the process to planting a seed; it takes patience and care to cultivate something that can flourish.

“The song is not only for a Malawian audience; I was also preparing myself financially to handle proper promotion, as the song has the potential to reach a global listenership,” he remarked confidently in an interview.

The EP consists of five tracks and has already attracted significant interest. In addition to “You and I,” other songs include “Ndilipo,” “Sitting Plan,” “Tonight” featuring Sangie, and the “Biya” remix with Jae Cash from Zambia.

Malinga considers all the tracks his favourites, saying, “Every song on this EP is a gem, shining in its way.”

As he reflects on this artistic journey, Malinga describes the EP as an artistic masterpiece.

He believes it might even qualify as an academic masterpiece, making the title “Bachelor of Arts” particularly fitting. After all, as the saying goes, “The proof of the pudding is in the eating.”

Malinga Mafia, whose birth name is Chikumbutso Chitsundi Band, was once a member of the Mabilinganya Empire, founded by the late Mafunyeta.

He rose to prominence in 2013 with the song “Dancehall Officer,” which is from the Itchoke Itchoke riddim produced by Warge.