Deep within the rolling hills of Chiradzulu district, a dire reality unfolds. Children, once full of life and laughter, now bear the weight of hunger and malnutrition. Their stories, though poignant, are a testament to the resilience of the human spirit.

At a Nutrition Dialogue organized by World Vision Malawi, children from various schools in the area of Traditional Authority Onga gathered to share their experiences. Lisale Patel, a standard 6 learner at St. Michael’s Primary School, narrated the struggles.

“We have experienced times where we could sleep on empty stomachs, yet the following morning we are supposed to go to school,” Lisale said. “This affects our education as we cannot learn properly.”

Lisale’s words echoed the sentiments of her peers, who have grown accustomed to the pangs of hunger. The El Nino weather conditions and Cyclone Freddy have ravaged the district, leaving in their wake a trail of destruction and desperation.

Grace Matoga, Nutrition Officer at the Chiradzulu district health office, painted a grim picture of the situation. “Natural disasters have contributed to poor nutrition among children due to low harvests,” she explained. “Religious and traditional beliefs also restrict children’s access to some nutritious food.”

Patricia Khruza Tembo, Project Officer for the Maternal and Child Health Project at World Vision Malawi, expressed commitment to improving the situation. “We are working tirelessly to address the issue of hunger and malnutrition,” she said. “Through our projects in maternal and child health, we are closely monitoring the nutrition status of children, ensuring they receive the necessary care and support”.

Khruza Tembo further emphasized the importance of listening to children’s voices, saying, “Their views will help inform policymakers and improve our programming to address issues of nutrition and hunger.”

As the children’s voices continue to echo through the hills of Chiradzulu, it is clear that their stories will not be silenced. World Vision Malawi remains committed to amplifying their voices, ensuring that their struggles and triumphs are heard by all.