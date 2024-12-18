Malawi is poised to receive a significant boost in foreign exchange (forex) availability, thanks to the upcoming Night of Goshen Crossover event, which is expected to attract over 25,000 international attendees to Lilongwe.

According to ECG Director of Communications Aubrey Kusakala, the upcoming Night of Goshen Crossover event is scheduled to take place on December 31, 2024, at AHL Holdings in Kanengo, Lilongwe.

Kusakala said that with thousands of international visitors from over 70 countries expected to flood Lilongwe, the demand for accommodation, transport, and recreational experiences is expected to skyrocket.

To cater to the large number of attendees, ECG leader Prophet Shepherd Bushiri has called on local service providers to partner with the church in providing essential services such as accommodations, transportation, and recreational activities.

“We can not manage this monumental gathering alone,” said Bushiri. “We are inviting businesses and individuals with essential services to come forward and plan with us. This includes owners of automobiles, recreational centres, apartments, lodges, hotels, and houses to let. If you have a service to offer, this is your chance to work with us.”

Night of Goshen Crossover Night is Malawi’s most attended religious event, drawing over 25,000 participants from across the globe. Back when ECG was headquartered in Pretoria, the crossover nights were held at the iconic FNB Stadium, where the church made history by filling the 110,000-capacity venue four years in a row.