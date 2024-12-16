Tropical Cyclone Chido has left a devastating mark on Malawi, claiming the lives of two people and leaving a trail of destruction in its wake, with widespread damage to homes, infrastructure, and crops reported across several districts.

According to the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA), the cyclone affected several districts, including Machinga, Blantyre, Zomba, Phalombe, Mulanje, Neno, Mwanza, Chikwawa, Nsanje, Blantyre City, Lilongwe City, and Mchinji.

Preliminary reports indicate that approximately 1,800 households (about 8,100 people) have been affected, with 650 households affected in Machinga District alone. Reports from Blantyre District indicate that 270 households have been affected, with one death recorded.

The cyclone also caused significant damage to infrastructure, including schools, health centres, and roads. In Phalombe, strong winds blew off the roofs of classrooms and a feeding shelter, while in Mulanje, 199 houses were damaged.

The Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services has downgraded the cyclone to a moderate tropical storm, which is expected to exit Malawi by the end of the day.

The Malawi government has activated its disaster response mechanism, with the DoDMA coordinating relief efforts. Councils are conducting field assessments to verify the preliminary reports, and the department is working closely with humanitarian partners to assist affected communities.

The public has been advised to remain vigilant and follow updates from the authorities