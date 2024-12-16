Ten-year-old Malawian boy residing in Dublin, Ireland, Kennedy Mhango, has emerged as the top winner in the Association of Malawians in Ireland (AMAI) Kids Got Talent Cultural competition announced on Saturday, December 14, 2024, at the AMAI Gala Awards.

According to some of the competition judges, Brian Mwenelupembe, Mhango was voted the winner due to his impressive presentation of Malawian culture, including income dancing skills, knowledge of Malawi football, and language proficiency.

“He deserves to be the top winner. He has displayed amazing skills, and it is clear he has talent,” Mwenelupembe said.

In an interview, AMAI President Henry Mkumbira Phiri explained that the association organized the competition to promote Malawian culture among Malawian children living in Ireland.

“We plan to conduct a similar competition next year,” said Phiri.

Mhango, through his mother Lumbani, expressed gratitude to AMAI for organizing the competition, which encourages Malawian kids in Ireland to learn about their heritage.

“We are thankful to AMAI for introducing this wonderful competition. It helps us expose our hidden talents and skills,” Mhango said.

A total of four children participated in this year’s competition.