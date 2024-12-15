The Commission of Inquiry investigating the tragic plane crash that claimed the lives of former Vice President Saulos Chilima and eight others has provided detailed testimony about the plans leading up to the ill-fated flight.

Among the most notable revelations was Chilima’s initial intention to see off the remains of Ralphael Kasambara at Chileka International Airport in Blantyre, as well as a change in his travel plans for June 9, 2024.

According to Madam Mary Chilima, the wife of the late Vice President, Chilima had initially intended to attend the funeral of Ralphael Kasambara by accompanying the funeral procession to Chileka International Airport in Blantyre.

He was supposed to see off the remains of Kasambara before joining President Lazarus Chakwera for a trip to the Bahamas. However, unforeseen delays in the funeral entourage resulted in a change of plans, which ultimately prevented Chilima from attending the funeral in Blantyre as originally planned.

As the funeral arrangements were delayed, Chilima made a swift decision on June 9, 2024, to personally attend the funeral of Kasambara in Nkhata Bay.

His wife, Madam Chilima, explained that this change of heart came after Chilima considered the importance of attending the funeral in person, despite the scheduling challenges.

This last-minute decision saw Chilima opt to travel to Nkhata Bay instead of attending the initial funeral rites at Chileka Airport.

However, Madam Chilima could not accompany her husband on the trip to Nkhata Bay due to a prior commitment. She had an important academic paper to sit for, which required her to remain in Lilongwe. Despite her absence, she supported her husband’s decision to attend the funeral on behalf of the government.

Chilima had also planned to meet with the late Kasambara’s wife and children in Lilongwe, where he was supposed to accompany President Chakwera for his flight to the Bahamas.

This arrangement was part of the Vice President’s duty to represent the government at the funeral and as part of his scheduled trip with the President. However, as events unfolded, these plans became part of the final moments leading up to the tragic accident.

The Commission of Inquiry’s report has unveiled crucial details about the last days of Chilima’s life, including his change of plans and his dedication to attending the funeral of Kasambara.

Despite the adjustments to his travel itinerary, the late Vice President’s commitment to his responsibilities as a leader remained strong. His decision to attend the funeral and the circumstances surrounding his final trip illustrate the challenging nature of the events leading up to the crash.

As the Commission continues its investigation, these testimonies offer vital insights into the moments before the tragedy that shook the nation.