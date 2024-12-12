Senior Resident Magistrate Court in Zomba has granted bail to a nurse, Reuben Anjilu Kaliza, for allegedly assaulting a patient at Zomba Mental Hospital to the extent of damaging his pancreas.

Senior Resident Magistrate Court heard that while on duty, Kaliza assaulted the patient, Joseph Mbale between the night of 28 to 29 November this year.

He is, therefore, answering charges of Grievous harm and ill-treatment of mental health patients, of which he pleaded not guilty, thereby compelling the state to bring in nine witnesses that will testify against the accused.

A lawyer from the Legal Aid Bureau who is representing the accused, Counsel Arius Chagunda, asked the court to grant his client bail.

He said Kaliza is not yet guilty, such that his client deserved bail, adding that he can not jump the bail.

Chagunda added that his client is a Malawian, married, has a permanent job and has been under police custody since November 29.

State Prosecutor, Senior Superintendent, Lewis Makiyi did not challenge the bail but asked the accused to abide by bail conditions.

Senior Resident Magistrate Sabina Malimbasa, therefore, granted the accused bail on a K200,000 bond and that he should appear at Eastern Region Police Headquarters twice a month.

The Senior Resident Magistrate has since adjourned the case to January 10 next year.