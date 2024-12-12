As Lekani Katandula prepares to bid farewell to Illovo Sugar Malawi, he looks back on his tenure as Managing Director with pride, knowing that he has left an indelible mark on the company.

Speaking on Wednesday in Blantyre during a farewell ceremony, Katandula reflected on his journey at the helm of Illovo Sugar Malawi. When he took the reins, the business was on a downward spiral, with profits projected to plummet by 75%. However, through his visionary leadership, the company was able to reverse its fortunes, closing the year with a modest profit of around K2 billion.

“I believe I leave behind a legacy of having turned around the business from one that, at the time I took over the role as Illovo Sugar Malawi Managing Director, was on a downward spiral,” Katandula said. “We had just announced that we expected profits to be down 75% on the previous year, and internally, we were projecting that we would probably end up losing money.”

Katandula attributed this remarkable turnaround to a deliberate strategy of prioritizing customer needs, driving efficiency, and embracing innovation. The company invested in cutting-edge technologies, such as drip irrigation, and revamped its agricultural operations to improve yields.

“We were very deliberate in improving our factory operations to improve recoveries, very deliberate in our marketing approach… making sure that sugar is available all over the country,” Katandula explained.

As Katandula prepared to pass the baton, he offered words of wisdom to his successor, emphasizing the importance of staying customer-focused, engaging with stakeholders, and continuing to drive innovation and efficiency.

“If we don’t serve our customers well, they will look for better service elsewhere,” he cautioned. “And if we fail to serve our customers, we will not be able to deliver returns to our shareholders and fulfil our mission to create a thriving Malawian community.”

Katandula’s next chapter will take him to the UK, where he has been appointed Chief Financial Officer for ABF Sugar at the group’s central office. This new role will see him taking on new challenges and responsibilities, but he is confident that the lessons he has learned and the successes he has achieved at Illovo Sugar Malawi will serve him well in his future endeavours.

As Katandula bowed out, he did so with a sense of pride and accomplishment, knowing that he had left Illovo Sugar Malawi in a stronger, more resilient state than when he first took the helm.

Today, Illovo Sugar Malawi is a thriving business that has not only turned its fortunes around but has also become a major contributor to the national economy. The company has paid over K58 billion in taxes in the last financial year alone and has invested heavily in community development projects, including education and health facilities.