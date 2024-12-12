It was a typical Wednesday lunch hour at SANA Ginnery Corner in Blantyre until NBS Bank Plc burst onto the scene with a festive surprise that left shoppers beaming with joy!

The ‘Caring Bank’ handed out fantastic gifts, including trendy t-shirts and a whopping K1 million in Trolley Dash prizes, as part of the Bank’s ‘Easy-member to Remember’ campaign, designed to make the festive season a little brighter.

“We wanted to give our customers and the community a special Christmas treat,” said Sharon Jumbe, NBS Bank’s Marketing and Communication Officer. “We are encouraging all Malawians to use our POS Machines this month at various retail supermarkets across the three regions and stand a chance to win various prizes.”

The star of the show was undoubtedly Dr Lajab Mkakosya, an Associate Professor of Microbiology at KUHeS, who emerged as the lucky Trolley Dash winner. Overjoyed by his surprise win, Dr Mkakosya thanked NBS Bank for its innovative strategy in delighting customers.

“I’m extremely excited; I was coming for normal shopping; I came here to buy water, so I am excited that I have won this Trolley Dash. For some of us who have never opened an account with NBS Bank, you have opened our eyes,” said Dr Mkakosya.

To win in the ‘Easy-member to Remember’ campaign, Malawians are encouraged to pay with any card on an NBS Bank POS Machine.