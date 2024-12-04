In a scathing critique, United Democratic Front (UDF) lawmaker Esther Jolobala has lambasted President Lazarus Chakwera’s leadership, accusing it of perpetuating political interference in institutions and disregarding the rule of law.

Jolobala, who serves as the UDF spokesperson, made the remarks during a parliamentary session on Tuesday, stating that institutions in Malawi are not operating properly due to excessive political interference. “It’s not that we have wrong people in those institutions. We do have qualified people, but the political interference is just too much,” she emphasized.

The lawmaker also addressed the issue of leadership instability at the Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA), arguing that there is no issue with leadership instability since the MERA CEO’s contract can be renewed or terminated by the government.

Jolobala’s criticism extended to the Chakwera administration’s perceived disregard for the rule of law. “This government has been preaching about the rule of law, but, unfortunately, they want to break the laws to suit their interests,” she said.

When government lawmakers attempted to interrupt her, Jolobala firmly asserted her right to speak, reminding them that she represents not only her party but also her constituents. “Malawi is for all of us, and the institutions they are tampering with are funded by our taxpayers’ money,” she stressed.

Jolobala’s impassioned speech concluded with a warning to Malawians, particularly those in the northern, central, and southern regions, that the current administration is prioritizing the interests of a select few over those of the general population. “They are no longer saving the interests of the people, and this is why they want to deal away with all the accountability mechanisms,” she cautioned.