Kawale Police is keeping in custody a 21-year-old Man, Limbani Mtukula, for having sexual intercourse with a 15-year-old girl (name withheld), which is contrary to Section 138 of the Penal Code.

According to Kawale Police PRO Precious Phiri, it is recorded that the suspect and the victim were staying in the same compound in Chipasula location.

Furthermore, it has been discovered that the two were in a secret relationship, which was recently discovered by her aunt due to her behaviour change and her possession of the cellphone from an undisclosed source.

Phiri also stated that her guardian further involved other neighbours who informed her that they had been seeing the victim coming out of the suspect’s house several times.

“This made the aunt gather courage and report the case to Kawale Police, seeing all this the girl ran away from Chipasula to her biological parents in Mzimba but the parents being aware of the incident, reported the issue at the Chambo Police Unit in Mzimba where referral letter was issued and have medical tests which come out positive of penetration,” he explained.

The same results were relayed to Kawale Police detectives hence his subsequent arrest.

Limbani Mtukula hails from Masasa in the Ntcheu District and will appear in court soon to answer charges levelled against him after the completion of the paperwork.