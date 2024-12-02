President Lazarus Chakwera has reappointed Hilary Chilomba as the Acting Director General of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), despite an ongoing Ombudsman investigation into allegations of improper recruitment processes.

The Ombudsman is currently investigating Hilary Chilomba and Counsel Oscar Taulo over allegations that they lack the necessary qualifications and experience for the position of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Director General, despite being shortlisted and interviewed for the role.

However, Presidential Press Secretary Anthony Kasunda, says Chilomba’s reappointment addresses the power vacuum at the ACB, as his mandate as Acting Director General had expired two days prior.

Kasunda further told the local media that this reappointment is to allow “for the conclusion of the Ombudsman independent investigation into whether the process for the shortlisting of candidates complied with the law.”

Under the Corrupt Practices Act, which stipulates a six-month tenure for acting directors, Hilary Chilomba’s initial appointment as Acting Director General followed the expiration of Martha Chizuma’s contract on May 31, 2024.