The Private Schools Association of Malawi (PRISAM) has reaffirmed its commitment to promoting girl child education in Malawi.

This commitment was reiterated by PRISAM President Ernest Kaonga during the Zodiak Broadcasting Station Annual Best Girl Child Award Ceremony held at Marymount Girls Catholic Secondary School in Mzuzu on Friday.

Kaonga emphasized that PRISAM believes in promoting girl child education and has presented a K3.5 million award to five top-performing girl students. He further pledged that PRISAM will double the award amount next year.

“We believe that promoting girl child education is crucial, and this award is just the beginning,” Kaonga said. “We are committed to supporting initiatives that promote education and motivate students to excel academically.”

At the ceremony, Bahat Kazembe from Providence Girls Secondary School, Gertrude Chiotha from Lilongwe Girls Secondary School and Hellen Thombozi from Maranatha Girls Academy, Lindiwe Kachingwe and Bridget Khalika Banda both from Mary Mount Girls Catholic Secondary School, were all awarded for emerging top five female students in the 2024 Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) examination.