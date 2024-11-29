Residents of Blantyre City South East have criticized the recent five-day suspension of their Member of Parliament (MP), Sameer Sulemani, by the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Madaliso Kazombo.

They argue that the move has denied them representation in critical parliamentary debates and labelled the decision as unjust and emotionally driven.

Community members voiced their frustrations, claiming that the suspension lacked adherence to proper parliamentary procedures.

“Our MP raised a valid point of order, which the Deputy Speaker initially acknowledged. However, he was later ignored and unfairly suspended,” said Janet Magombo, a concerned resident.

Many residents see this as an infringement on their democratic right to representation, calling for greater transparency and impartiality in parliamentary conduct.

“This suspension feels more personal than procedural,” Magombo added.

Victor Chipofya, a social and political analyst, weighed in on the issue, noting a pattern in Sulemani’s past parliamentary removals.

“While the Speaker has authority over parliamentary deliberations, their decisions must align with standing orders. If Sulemani was acknowledged, he should have been allowed to speak,” Chipofya explained.

He further stressed the importance of composure in parliamentary leadership, urging officials to prioritize fairness and professionalism in decision-making.

The incident has sparked debates over the balance between maintaining order in Parliament and ensuring MPs can effectively represent their constituents.

Residents are now demanding accountability and a review of the processes that led to Sulemani’s suspension.