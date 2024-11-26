A Social Political Commentator, Ben Navitcha has condemned the police for recklessly firing tear gas near Lilongwe Primary School, disrupting learning activities.

The incident occurred as police attempted to disperse demonstrators protesting the country’s ongoing fuel shortages.

Navitcha expressed concern when speaking to Malawi24 that such actions could negatively impact students’ mental well-being, as they may develop fear and anxiety in the learning environment.

Social commentator Lucky Mbewe also criticized the situation, stating that it reflects the government’s attempt to suppress citizens’ right to protest.

Mbewe has reminded the current president, Lazarus Chakwera, that when he was in opposition in 2019, he had the right to protest. Therefore, he should ensure the protection of those demonstrating now.