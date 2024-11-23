The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has thrown its weight behind the Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI) organized demonstration slated for Monday, November 25, 2024, to protest against the country’s worsening economic situation.

In a statement signed by the party Secretary General, Peter Mukhito, DPP expressed its solidarity with CDEDI and other civil society organizations in their call for demonstrations and vigils.

The party believes these events will draw attention to the persistent challenges facing Malawi, including the ongoing fuel and forex crises, as well as the lack of access to fertilizer subsidies.

The DPP has criticized the current government’s failure to address these critical issues, which has resulted in undue burdens on Malawians, affecting their livelihoods and the country’s economic stability.

The party is particularly concerned by the prolonged inaction and apparent indifference of President Lazarus Chakwera’s administration, which it says has exacerbated these challenges.

“As the Democratic Progressive Party, we stand with every Malawian who has been affected by these crises. We urge all our members, supporters, and concerned citizens to join the demonstrations and vigils on the specified date, showing your solidarity with those who are bearing the brunt of these economic hardships,” reads part of the statement.

By supporting the demonstrations, the DPP aims to advocate for the change that Malawi desperately needs. The party looks forward to witnessing a strong display of unity and determination as Malawians work towards building a better future for everyone.