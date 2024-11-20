Malawi’s Attorney General (AG), Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda, is facing mounting pressure as human lawyer Alexious Kamangila calls for his investigation and arrest over alleged corruption.

Kamangila has made some serious allegations against Chakaka Nyirenda. In several Facebook posts, Kamangila alleged that Chakaka Nyirenda has been involved in corrupt dealings and has stolen millions of US dollars during his time in office.

The lawyer, who claims to have gathered substantial evidence against Chakaka Nyirenda, has announced that he will submit a formal complaint to the Malawi Law Society (MLS) on Monday. He has also urged the Anti-Corruption Bureau, the Financial Intelligence Authority, and the MLS to investigate Chakaka-Nyirenda’s activities.

“My friend Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda should be arrested. Anti-Corruption Bureau, Financial Intelligence Authority, Malawi Law Society you should investigate your lawyer Thabo for the period he has been Attorney General. Wrote Kamangila on Facebook. “He has stolen and helped others to steal Millions of US Dollars. How is this guy a headaheade Bar? ARREST THABO NOW”

Kamangila’s demands come amidst growing concerns over Chakaka Nyirenda’s integrity and fitness to hold public office. Governance and anti-corruption groups are raising serious concerns about a K14.5 billion payment authorized by the Attorney General to Victoria Pharmaceuticals Industry Limited.

The payment relates to debt from 2016 when the Central Medical Stores Trust (CMST) purchased pharmaceutical products from Victoria Pharmaceuticals. Initially valued at $5.3 million (about K9.3 billion), the debt has nearly doubled due to interest and additional charges, reaching the current K14.5 billion sum.

A settlement agreement dated August 23, 2024, shows that the amount was calculated based on a 12% interest rate on the US dollar component and Malawi’s policy rate for the kwacha portion, using an exchange rate of K1,750 per dollar.

As the drama unfolds, Malawians are watching closely, eager to see whether justice will be served and whether those in power will be held accountable for their actions.