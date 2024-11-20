The Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) has called upon its members to actively participate in the demonstrations organized by the Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiative (CDEDI) this Thursday.

CDEDI is expected to lead demonstrations in Lilongwe on November 21, aiming to force the resignation of MERA Chief Executive Officer, Henry Kachaje and Minister of Energy, Ibrahim Matola due to their failure to end the fuel crisis.

AFORD National Publicity Secretary, Annie Amatullah Maluwa, emphasized the need for unity in demanding better governance and accountability from the government.

“We call upon all AFORD members to actively participate in these demonstrations and show solidarity with the Malawian people. Let us stand together to demand better governance and a promising future for our country,” stated the party.

Additionally, AFORD has urged the government to direct all civil servants to work from home, a measure that was successfully implemented during the Covid-19 pandemic. This, AFORD believes, will help mitigate the impact of the fuel shortage on the economy and citizens’ daily lives.

As the situation unfolds, Malawians are watching closely, eager to see whether the government will take the necessary steps to address the crisis and restore public trust.