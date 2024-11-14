As Malawi prepares for the 2025 general elections, renowned lawyer Khumbo Soko is set to deliver a crucial lecture on the legal implications of electoral alliances, offering valuable insights into the complex web of partnerships that could shape the country’s democratic future.

The event, scheduled to take place at the University of Malawi’s campus in Zomba this Friday, comes at a crucial moment as political parties begin to form alliances in anticipation of the elections.

“As political alliances become more central to our electoral system, it is essential to discuss and analyze the legal dimensions that shape their formation and success,” Soko emphasized.

“Electoral coalitions need to be legally structured and managed to avoid internal discord and ensure that all parties involved are adequately represented. This discussion is timely, especially with the 2025 General Elections on the horizon.”

Soko’s lecture will delve into the complex legal issues surrounding electoral alliances, shedding light on the implications of these partnerships on Malawi’s democratic processes. With the 50% + 1 electoral law in place, Soko’s insights will be invaluable in helping stakeholders navigate the legal landscape of electoral alliances.

The lecture is expected to attract legal professionals, political analysts, and key policymakers, all eager to engage in discussions on the future of Malawi’s political alliances.

As the country prepares for the 2025 elections, Soko’s expertise will provide a critical perspective on the role of electoral alliances in shaping Malawi’s democratic future.