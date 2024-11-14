In Mzimba, a group of concerned Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) is urging opposition parties to stop pressuring the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) and its Chairperson, Annabel Mtalimanja. The CSOs argue that the constant pressure could interfere with MEC’s ability to do its job effectively.

Christopher Melele, a CSO leader, explained that MEC needs to operate independently as guaranteed by the Constitution. He emphasized that MEC is responsible for ensuring that elections in Malawi are fair, free, and transparent, following specific guidelines that protect the integrity of the election process.

Melele voiced disappointment that opposition parties are now calling for a return to manual voting methods, even though they were the ones who initially supported moving away from them. He also dismissed the calls for MEC’s chairperson to resign, stating that these demands are based on unproven allegations meant to damage MEC’s credibility.

Explaining the process, Melele noted that the MEC chairperson is chosen through a rigorous selection by the Judicial Service Commission, which involves high-ranking judges, with the President making the final choice from three nominees. He also pointed out that the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), one of the opposition groups, has its representatives on MEC, ensuring balance.

The CSOs are calling on all political parties and stakeholders to respect the law and work together to make the upcoming elections fair and transparent. At a press conference, the group of Mzimba CSOs urged opposition groups like the DPP, UTM, AFORD, UDF, and PP to address their concerns through the Judicial Service Commission instead of pressuring Mtalimanja to step down.

Additionally, the CSOs encouraged opposition parties to focus on mobilizing voters to register for the elections, helping to prevent low voter turnout.

On November 13, 2024, several opposition parties took to the streets, demanding Mtalimanja’s resignation, partly because she is the daughter of former MCP president John Tembo.

They also requested a halt to voter registration, claiming that many people cannot register due to a lack of national IDs.