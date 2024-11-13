Malawi Congress Party (MCP) spokesperson Jessie Kabwila has called on opposition parties to present evidence supporting their claims that the MCP is responsible for sending groups of men armed with pangas to intimidate protesters in Lilongwe.

Kabwila’s statement comes amid heightened tensions as opposition parties accuse the ruling party of using force to prevent peaceful demonstrations.

“The opposition needs to provide proof if they are claiming that MCP is behind these intimidation tactics,” Kabwila stated. She emphasized that MCP is committed to maintaining democratic values and that these accusations are baseless unless supported by concrete evidence.

On the other hand, opposition spokesperson Shadric Namalomba insists that the MCP is behind the disturbances. Namalomba expressed concern that these alleged intimidation tactics aim to suppress the people’s right to demonstrate, and he criticized the ruling party for what he described as “undemocratic behaviour.”

The accusations arise as opposition parties and civil society organizations have mobilized demonstrations aimed at calling out government policies and practices they claim undermine democratic freedoms and transparency. Opposition leaders allege that individuals wielding pangas were seen at protest sites in Lilongwe, attempting to scare off participants and disrupt the gatherings.

While both parties stand firm in their positions, civil society leaders are calling for a peaceful approach from all sides and urging authorities to investigate the claims to ensure citizens’ rights to assemble and express their views are protected. As the debate unfolds, many are closely watching how the government and opposition will navigate these allegations and the broader issue of political tolerance in Malawi.