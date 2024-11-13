The Centre for Human Rights and Rehabilitation (CHRR) has urged the police to investigate the acts of violence by unknown people on innocent civilians who were planning their demonstrations against the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC).

During this incident, individuals armed with sticks reportedly attacked people who were passing through the area, where opposition parties had planned to start a demonstration.

CHRR’s director, Michael Kaiyatsa, expressed disappointment, saying it’s saddening that such violence occurred as people were preparing to exercise their right to protest.

He emphasized that the police need to identify those responsible, as failing to do so may weaken public trust in the police and reinforce concerns that law enforcement might be biased or ineffective.

However, police spokesperson Peter Kalaya responded that the police have not received any reports of injuries or property damage related to this event, and he added that police officers continue to perform their regular duties in the city.