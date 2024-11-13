The sudden passing of Vice President Saulos Chilima in June this year left a void in Malawi’s political landscape, sparking unanswered questions about his plans, particularly regarding the Tonse Alliance.

Last year, United Transformation Movement (UTM) supporters were concerned about Chilima’s silence, but spokesperson Felix Njawala reassured them it was a strategic move.

Tensions rose as President Lazarus Chakwera announced his re-election bid, allegedly breaking a promise to support Chilima in the next elections.

Mkhutche: Chilima would have been Malawi’s option.

Meanwhile, if Chilima had been here, many possible scenarios would have occurred. Chilima would likely have pursued the presidency in the next elections, as agreed upon in the Tonse Alliance.

Chilima would have likely addressed his followers and outlined the future direction of the United Transformation Movement (UTM) party, potentially reinvigorating support and solidifying his position within the party.

In terms of Chakwera-Chilima dynamics, the relationship between Chakwera and Chilima would have remained complex, with potential tensions surrounding the presidential succession agreement and Chilima might have continued pushing for recognition of their agreement

Political analyst Wonderful Mkhutche believes Chilima’s presence would have provided a viable option for addressing Malawi’s leadership crisis.

“If Saulos Chilima was around, many Malawians could have been looking at him as the answer to the leadership crisis we have. The leadership options we have are not inspiring, but Saulos Chilima could have provided many with a viable option,” said Mkhutche.

Regarding Michael Usi’s decision to abandon UTM’s elective convention, Mkhutche expressed disappointment, citing it as a poor leadership decision.

“It is not a good decision, coming from a leader who was expected to make sure everything about the party remains in the right position. At this point, UTM should simply accept the decision by Michael Usi and move on. The party needs to take a new direction,” he said.

Mkhutche also commented on Usi’s political future, suggesting he will be in a precarious position, lacking value without UTM, and potentially struggling to find his place in MCP.

Meanwhile, the aftermath of Chilima’s passing left an indelible mark on Malawi’s political atmosphere, sparking widespread reflection on the unfulfilled potential of his leadership legacy.