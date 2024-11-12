Malawi’s Vice President, Michael Usi, faces criticism for publicly stating on Facebook that the United Transformation Movement’s (UTM) elective convention violates party protocols and undermines internal democracy.

Usi indicated that the organizers of the convention are raping the UTM constitution.

“By contravening established protocols and procedures, those organizing the elective convention are essentially raping the UTM constitution, undermining the party’s internal democracy and the purported elective convention is a blatant disregard for UTM’s very foundation,” he posted.

Reacting to his post which has more than 1 million comments, most Malawians seemed to criticize Usi’s sentiments.

Washington Mwenye wrote; “Dr Michael Usi – oBwana, If you are unable to effectively address and resolve the current disarray within the party, how do you envision yourself leading it forward? Instead of seeking public sympathy here, it would be far more constructive to engage in meaningful discussions with your fellow party leaders to find common ground.

“Time is critical—the party must be strategically positioned and prepared for next year’s elections. Should you be unable to resolve this issue within the next 48 hours, I respectfully urge you to consider stepping down for the benefit and future of the party. This kind of bureaucracy from a so-called leader only hinders the progress of both the party and the nation at large. Chonde musawachedwetse anthu.

“Mongokumbutsana, you were not democratically elected to your current role. The convention will make things right for UTM. Imeneyo nde democracy! INE SIWACHIPANI!

Vitumbiko E. Nyirenda wrote; “Eeeeeeish Nsapato za Chilima zakukulilani bwana, Chilima was able to unite the party koma inuyo don’t panic boss follow your heart if you want to be in MCP go well as Vera did and I respect her decision rather than causing havoc in the party.

“Remember Chilima said we should not worry about one Saulos Chilima, tisambireni m’manja chitsime chimaoneka chokuya chikaphwa, if you are saying the truth tidzaziona otherwise I think it’s a strategy you are using to weaken and delay the party convention so you can remain the president until the party is dead.

Another comment reads; “Imwe Wali kumùgulani wa Mcp tikumanya so vilekeni wabisala pachande msana ukuoneka welcome to politics,” commented Mada Chimbiza Nkhonjera.

The reason he gave on why he decided to dump the elective convention, Usi said he does not want to be tainted by the unconstitutional decisions that the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) has made in the run-up to the conference despite his efforts to advise NEC against the alleged illegal moves.

“As State Vice President, I cannot be involved in a process that is proceeding with serious violations of the party constitution because doing so would make me complicit and if I am seen as complicit in the violation of a party constitution, how can people trust that I will uphold the Constitution of the Republic?,” Usi told the local media.

Meanwhile, Usi took over UTM’s leadership after the death of the founding president Saulos Chilima, who died in a plane crash on 10 June 2024 at Chikangawa forest in Mzimba district.