A suspected thief met his untimely demise while attempting to steal copper wires from an Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) transformer at Gravity Mall in Lilongwe.

According to Constable Maria Kumwenda, Public Relations Officer at Lingadzi Police Station, the unidentified individual used a hacksaw to cut the wires but was electrocuted in the process, resulting in fatal injuries.

The incident occurred at the Lilongwe City Centre. Upon receiving the report, detectives from Lingadzi Police Station responded to the scene and transported the body to Kamuzu Central Hospital, where the victim was confirmed dead.

The victim’s identity remains unknown, and the body awaits identification at the hospital mortuary.

This unfortunate event serves as a stark reminder of the dangers associated with vandalism and theft of critical infrastructure. The police are urging the public to refrain from engaging in such activities, emphasizing the importance of respecting and protecting essential services.