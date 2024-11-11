United Democratic Front (UDF) President Atupele Muluzi has expressed his support for Somaliland’s commitment to democratic values ahead of its Presidential and Parliamentary Elections.

Muluzi met with President Mussa Biti Abdi of Somaliland alongside a group of election observers from the Brenthurst Foundation.

Muluzi emphasized that Somaliland’s dedication to democracy sends a powerful message to the world, demonstrating that democracy and peace can thrive despite challenges.

He was honoured to witness this moment and pledged his support for Somaliland’s democratic journey.

As Malawi prepares for its elections, Muluzi urged his country to uphold and respect the will of the people.

This sentiment is particularly significant given Malawi’s history of transferring power peacefully, with President Lazarus Chakwera taking office in 2020 after a Constitutional Court-ordered fresh election.

Malawi’s democratic journey has seen its share of milestones, including the transition from Dr. Kamuzu Banda’s 31-year rule to Dr. Bakili Muluzi’s presidency in 1994.

The country has continued to grow its democratic institutions, with a focus on promoting peace and stability.

In his statement, Muluzi drew attention to the importance of respecting the will of the people, a principle that has guided Malawi’s democratic progress.

As the country looks ahead to its next elections, Muluzi’s message serves as a reminder of the significance of upholding democratic values.

The international community is watching Somaliland’s elections closely, and Muluzi’s statement underscores the importance of supporting democratic values globally.

As Malawi and Somaliland navigate their respective electoral processes, the world remains hopeful for peaceful and democratic outcomes.

Atupele Muluzi’s statement serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of upholding democracy and respecting the will of the people.

As Malawi and Somaliland move forward, their commitment to democratic values will shape the future of their nations and inspire others to follow suit.

By Twink Jones Gadama