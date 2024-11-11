The Muslim community in Chikumba Village, Senior Chief Kapoloma in Machinga, has welcomed the opening of the Umar Hanif Mosque with great relief.

The new mosque has brought an end to the struggles they faced during the rainy season, when prayers were impossible to conduct in their temporary grass shelter.

Senior Group Village Head Chikumba expressed gratitude for the mosque, financed by Shaheeda Hanif Bakili in memory of her late brother Umar.

Bakili, a lawyer and registrar of the Industrial Relations Court, has set an inspiring example for girls in the area.

Traditional Authority Mapapa, guest of honour at the ceremony, encouraged parents to support girls’ education.

“It’s time for the girl child to rise,” she emphasized. “Education has empowered Bakili to build this mosque.”

The opening ceremony was marked by an energetic performance by the Aqbar Zikir group and a luncheon.

The Umar Hanif Mosque represents more than just a place of worship; it symbolizes the power of education and community spirit.

Bakili’s generosity has inspired the community, demonstrating the impact one person can have.

As the Muslim community in Chikumba Village begins this new chapter, they remain grateful for the mosque and the opportunities it brings.

The ceremony was a testament to the community’s resilience and determination.

The Umar Hanif Mosque stands as a beacon of hope and inspiration, reminding us of the importance of education, community, and the impact of individual generosity.

By Twink Jones Gadama