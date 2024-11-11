United Transformation Movement (UTM) aspiring president Mathews Mtumbuka winds up a nationwide tour which was meant to interact with prospective delegates to the UTM elective convention, which is scheduled to take place in Mzuzu on November 17.

He ended the tour on Friday last week when he met delegates in the Southern Region in Blantyre, Chikwawa and Nsanje.

He told Malawi24 that he met with more than 700 prospective delegates who are expected to vote at the Mzuzu Convention.

Mtumbuka expressed satisfaction with the tour saying the interaction was meant to share with the delegates his mission and vision regarding the party.

Mtumbuka said he received a warm welcome and was sure that the delegates would vote for him at the convention after being satisfied with his manifesto.

“There is a need to take the party to greater heights, and this will need a man of this calibre, strong and persistent,” he said.

One of the prospective delegates, Davie Libanga of Blantyre, said he was convinced with Mtumbuka’s manifesto, saying the aspiring UTM President has good intentions for the party and the country.

He said UTM need a leader of such calibre who should continue the vision and mission of Saulos Klaus Chilima.