Workers at the Smallholder Farmers Fertilizer Revolving Fund of Malawi (SFFRFM), who are stationed at the Affordable Input Program (AIP) selling points, have expressed dissatisfaction over unpaid salaries.

Among those affected is Limbani Banda from Lilongwe, who shared that they haven’t received their pay for the past two months.

He described how this delay is causing immense hardship, making it difficult for workers to cover basic expenses such as rent and food.

Another worker, Chikondi Chijozi, questioned why the organization has not addressed their concerns, wondering why they are being overlooked in the payment process.

However, Grace Thipa, the spokesperson for SFFRFM, responded in writing, denying the claims.

Thipa clarified that 2024/2025 AIP was officially launched in October, implying that the payment delays might be linked to the new program’s commencement.