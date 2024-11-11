Malawi’s representative at the Miss Teen Universe gala, Ireen Navicha, made history by finishing as a semi-finalist and securing the Best Social Project award, outshining over 80 countries.

The elegant and intelligent Navicha, also the 1st Princess of Miss Culture Global, stole the spotlight at the grand event held on November 9, 2024.

Her impressive social project, aimed at supporting vulnerable individuals, particularly children, youth, and women, caught the attention of the judges and potential partners.

Navicha’s achievement marked a significant milestone for Malawi, demonstrating the country’s commitment to social and economic development.

“I’m overwhelmed with joy and gratitude,” Navicha said in an interview. “This accolade is not just a recognition of my efforts but also a testament to Malawi’s dedication to empowering its citizens.”

Despite not making it to the top 12 and grand finale, Navicha’s accomplishment has far-reaching implications for Malawi.

India’s representative emerged victorious, claiming the coveted Miss Teen Universe 2024 title.

Navicha, a second-year student at the Malawi University of Science and Technology pursuing a degree in Indigenous Technology, has become an inspiration to many young Malawians.

Background of the Competition

The Miss Teen Universe gala brought together representatives from over 80 countries, each showcasing their cultural heritage, intelligence, and social projects.

The Social Project

Navicha’s winning social project focuses on supporting vulnerable individuals, particularly children, youth, and women.

Her initiative aims to provide education, healthcare, and economic empowerment opportunities.

Impact of the Award

Ireen Navicha’s remarkable achievement at the Miss Teen Universe gala has put Malawi on the global map, showcasing the country’s commitment to social and economic development.

Navicha’s story serves as an inspiration to young Malawians, demonstrating the power of dedication and passion.

By Twink Jones Gadama