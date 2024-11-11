Former President of Malawi and People’s Party President Joyce Banda, has issued a stark warning to the National Registration Bureau (NRB) and Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC), stating that the country risks being plunged into chaos if citizens are denied the right to vote in next year’s elections.

Banda’s concerns were sparked by reports of numerous individuals in the south being turned away by the NRB, resulting in their failure to register as potential voters.

This development comes hot on the heels of a court ruling that mandated the NRB’s presence at all MEC voter registration centres.

“The NRB and MEC must take immediate action to address these issues,” Banda urged. “The people of Malawi have the right to participate in the democratic process, and any attempts to disenfranchise them will have severe consequences.”

As Malawi’s first female president, Banda is no stranger to the complexities of the country’s electoral landscape.

Her tenure was marked by efforts to strengthen democracy and promote economic development.

The current situation has raised concerns among citizens, with many taking to social media to express their frustration.

“This is unacceptable,” said one concerned citizen. “We demand transparency and accountability from our electoral bodies.”

Banda’s warning comes at a critical juncture, as Malawi prepares for next year’s elections.

The international community is watching closely, with many organizations emphasizing the importance of free and fair elections.

“The international community must support Malawi in ensuring that its electoral process is credible and inclusive,” said a spokesperson for the European Union.

As tensions rise, Banda remains resolute in her commitment to democracy. “We will not stand idly by while the rights of our citizens are trampled upon,” she declared.

The NRB and MEC have yet to respond to Banda’s concerns, but the clock is ticking. With the elections looming, Malawi’s future hangs in the balance.

By Twink Jones Gadama