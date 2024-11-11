This afternoon, students from the Kamuzu University of Health Sciences (KUHeS) are marking a milestone with a celebratory parade through the streets of Blantyre.

The parade is part of the festivities leading up to the university’s inaugural graduation ceremony since becoming an independent institution.

Dressed in signature “Haye-Haye” T-shirts, the students are filled with excitement and pride as they prepare to join over 100 graduates who will receive their degrees tomorrow.

This graduation symbolizes a new chapter for KUHeS and highlights the institution’s journey following its recent separation to become a standalone health sciences university.

The event has drawn attention across the Blantyre community, as onlookers cheer on the students in a display of support and encouragement. This graduation marks a significant achievement for the university and its students as they step forward into their health science careers.