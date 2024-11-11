Harry Kalaba, leader of Citizens First (CF), has criticized the UPND administration for failing to address escalating poverty in Zambia.

According to Zambian Observer, a local online news platform, Kalaba claims that the dire economic situation has driven some citizens to seek meals at funeral homes, highlighting how many are “grasping at straws” in their search for sustenance.

Speaking on Radio Christian Voice’s “Chatback” program, Kalaba described the government’s performance as a ship lost at sea, drifting aimlessly without a clear direction.

He expressed confidence that the UPND would lose upcoming elections due to their poor governance. “The only thing the UPND government had done was to polarize the country,” he stated.

Kalaba pointed to unprecedented levels of poverty and power outages (load shedding) as key issues facing the nation. He accused President Hakainde Hichilema of failing to fulfil promises to reduce fuel prices, questioning the effectiveness of his strategies.

He remarked, “Zambians have never seen the kind of load shedding the country is currently experiencing today. It’s as if the light at the end of the tunnel has been extinguished.”