Mozambique has been gripped by intense protests and a heavy-handed police response following a disputed election that many citizens claim was rigged to keep the ruling party in power.

Thousands took to the streets in the capital, Maputo, this Thursday, facing tear gas and rubber bullets from police.

This marks the latest in weeks of unrest that erupted after the October 9 election, which confirmed another term for the ruling Front for the Liberation of Mozambique (Frelimo), in power since 1975.

Many in Mozambique, including opposition parties and citizens, believe the election was manipulated.

They have pointed to alleged ballot-stuffing, voter list tampering, and biased officials at polling stations. Even before the final results were announced, there were accusations of fraud.

The European Union’s observer team confirmed irregularities and Mozambique’s Constitutional Council had demanded answers from election officials about inconsistencies in the vote count.

The opposition’s anger grew after the assassination of two key opposition figures on October 18.

Venancio Mondlane, an independent candidate who finished second, lost his lawyer and a close supporter in a late-night shooting.

He accused the government of being behind the killings and called for national protests, sparking waves of demonstrations. In one city, protesters tore down a statue of the outgoing president, Filipe Nyusi.

Mondlane has since gone into hiding, reportedly fearing for his life, but continues to call for demonstrations.

His support base is large, especially among young people, and the protests have escalated as more people voice frustration with a government that has held power for half a century.

The situation has taken a darker turn as police have responded forcefully to the protests, with rights groups alleging that at least 20 people have been killed by security forces. Some local reports suggest the death toll could be even higher.

The government has begun to restrict internet access and block social media platforms, further intensifying the standoff with protesters.

Mozambique’s turbulent past includes a long civil war between Frelimo and the rebel group Renamo.

The country, though rich in natural resources, continues to grapple with economic challenges and violent insurgency in the north.

With public anger at a peak, the unrest following this election may be one of the strongest challenges Frelimo has faced due to its lengthy rule.