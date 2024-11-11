In Lilongwe, Alfred Gangata, a leader of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in Malawi, recently spoke about the need for true commitment from party supporters.

He emphasized that loyalty to the DPP should not just appear during election season.

He warned that temporary loyalty is part of why Malawi’s political system struggles.

Gangata expressed confidence that with guidance from Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika, the DPP has a strong chance of winning the next election.

In addition, Levi Luwemba, the DPP’s deputy director of electoral affairs, shared plans for leaders from four major parties—the DPP, United Transformation Movement (UTM), Alliance for Democracy (AFORD), and United Democratic Front (UDF)—to hold a private meeting.

The main issue to discuss will be the Malawi Electoral Commission’s (MEC) proposed new system for counting votes using voting machines.

Luwemba believes that the MEC is biased toward this technology and is urging the commission to stay neutral.

Another DPP leader, Christopher Mzomera Ngwira, who represents the party in the northern region, criticized the leader of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP), Lazarus Chakwera, saying Chakwera has misled the public about his intentions for the 2025 election.

The DPP also recently held a rally on November 10 at the Chinsapo UNICEF Ground in Lilongwe. Many DPP leaders attended, including Ben Phiri, Christopher Mzomera Ngwira, and National Youth Director Norman Chisale.

Supporters from allied parties, like the UDF and AFORD, also joined, showing strong and growing support for the DPP’s goals and policies.