State Vice President and UTM President Michael Usi’s recent announcement that he will not participate in the UTM convention scheduled for November 17, 2024, marks a significant moment for both the party and his political future. Usi’s decision highlights a complex intersection of principle, constitutional integrity, and party dynamics that could have far-reaching implications for the UTM’s internal stability and leadership.

In his statement to Nation Online, Usi expressed concerns over what he described as “serious violations” of UTM’s constitution by the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC). By pointing to changes made to the party constitution, alterations to the delegate composition, and the decision to proceed with the national conference before regional and district conventions, Usi effectively challenges the legality and fairness of the NEC’s actions. His refusal to participate in the convention is not only a personal decision but also a public stand against what he perceives as a fundamental deviation from UTM’s values and rules.

A stand for constitutional integrity

Usi’s emphasis on upholding the constitution reflects his commitment to lawful and transparent governance, a principle that resonates beyond party lines. He framed his decision as essential to maintaining public trust in his role as State Vice President and as a figure responsible for upholding constitutional values. His statement, “If I am seen as complicit in the violation of a party constitution, how can people trust that I will uphold the Constitution of the Republic?” underscores the gravity with which he views his public duties.

This emphasis on constitutional adherence also casts Usi as a figure willing to prioritize integrity over personal advancement. In a political landscape often criticized for opacity and power struggles, Usi’s stance may appeal to a growing electorate that values ethical leadership.

Implications for UTM’s internal dynamics

By choosing to step aside, Usi signals a potential fracture within UTM’s leadership. The NEC’s alleged unilateral changes to the party constitution and its handling of the delegate structure appear to prioritize centralized control at the expense of grassroots representation—a core principle for many UTM supporters. If Usi’s grievances gain traction among UTM members, the convention could proceed under a cloud of internal division, possibly alienating a faction of the party that aligns more closely with his stance on transparency and democracy.

Moreover, Usi’s decision could embolden other party members who share similar concerns to question NEC’s authority or even consider leaving the party altogether. If Usi’s withdrawal leads to greater public scrutiny of UTM’s internal governance, the party may face increased pressure to re-evaluate its methods to preserve unity and legitimacy among its members.

Usi’s political future and potential strategies

By refraining from filing his nomination papers, Usi signals his unwillingness to engage in what he describes as “unnecessary fights.” This decision positions him as a statesman focused on national constitutional values rather than party politics. However, it also raises questions about his political future within UTM and beyond.

Usi’s principled stance could strengthen his appeal among voters who prioritize ethics and accountability, but it may also isolate him within the current UTM power structure. If the party’s NEC moves forward without addressing the issues he has raised, Usi might either work to reform the party from within or potentially consider forming alliances with other like-minded political actors. His influence within UTM remains significant, and he could leverage this moment to advocate for broader reforms in Malawi’s political environment.

Potential impact on UTM’s public image

For UTM, Usi’s withdrawal from the convention is a public relations challenge. As a prominent leader and advocate for reform, Usi’s decision could lead the public to question the party’s commitment to democratic principles. With UTM already facing criticism on various governance issues, further concerns around internal transparency and adherence to rules could erode its standing, especially among voters who resonate with Usi’s ideals.

In response, UTM may need to carefully manage this situation to avoid appearing authoritarian or disconnected from its grassroots support. Engaging in an open dialogue or addressing the grievances raised by Usi might help to mitigate the negative fallout. However, should the NEC push forward without meaningful adjustments, the party risks alienating both internal members and the broader electorate.

Conclusion

Michael Usi’s decision to withdraw from UTM’s upcoming convention is a powerful message that raises fundamental questions about the party’s leadership and commitment to its founding values. His stand reflects a desire to safeguard constitutional integrity and personal credibility, even at the cost of potential political setbacks. In doing so, Usi demonstrates an adherence to principles that may resonate with many Malawians.

For UTM, the challenge now lies in addressing these issues to maintain unity and credibility, particularly as it heads toward an election cycle. Whether the NEC will respond to Usi’s concerns or continue with its plans remains to be seen, but the implications of this moment will likely shape UTM’s future trajectory and influence Malawi’s political landscape.

