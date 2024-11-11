The M’mbelwa District Council’s social welfare office has begun distributing 105 bicycles to local Community Victim Support Unit (CVSU) officers.

These bicycles, donated by UNICEF, are aimed at helping officers reach remote areas and respond more effectively to cases of gender-based violence (GBV) and child protection concerns.

Bernard Nkhata, a CVSU officer from Kapopomhlanga, shared how the bicycles will improve their work.

“Before, we struggled to reach certain areas due to transportation issues. Now, we can expand our efforts to protect children and advocate for women’s rights,” he said.

Bernard Nangwale, the District Social Welfare Officer, reminded the officers to handle the bicycles responsibly.

“These bicycles are given to you to strengthen your work, not for personal use. Misuse won’t be tolerated,” he cautioned.

UNICEF provided the bicycles as part of a three-year project called “Social Protection for Gender Equality and Resilience.” This project, funded by the European Union, is being rolled out in nine districts in Malawi. It aims to support community organizations that are often the first responders in cases of violence.

The 105 bicycles, valued at 30 million Kwacha, have been divided between the northern and southern parts of M’mbelwa District, with 47 going to the north and 58 to the south.

This investment highlights UNICEF’s commitment to improving safety and protection for vulnerable communities in Mzimba.