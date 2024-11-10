The Competition and Fair Trading Commission (CFTC), has reminded traders in Malawi of their legal obligation to provide guarantees and warranties of at least six months on all long-term consumer products.

According to Innocent Herema, CFTC Public Relations Officer, the Competition and Fair Trading Act and the Consumer Protection Act mandates traders to offer warranties to safeguard consumers against losses resulting from factory defects or other issues beyond their control.

He said this provision is crucial in protecting consumers from unfair business practices, ensuring they receive value for their money. “It is important because it protects consumers from losses that they are not responsible for such as factory defects,” said Herema.

The Commission noted that complaints related to guarantees, warranties, and exclusion of liability account for approximately 10% of its annual total complaints, totalling around 40 cases per year.

CFTC emphasizes that consumers have the right to expect quality products that perform as advertised and that Traders must adhere to the law and provide adequate warranties to demonstrate their commitment to customer satisfaction.

The Commission has been urging consumers to familiarize themselves with their rights under the law and report any instances of non-compliance to ensure effective protection.

By enforcing these regulations, the Commission aims to promote fair trade practices, protect consumer interests, and foster a trustworthy business environment in Malawi.