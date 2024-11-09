The MASO Awards, known for promoting creative talent, announced the nominees for 2024 on Friday, featuring a total of 42 categories. Notably, the Best Female Artist of the Year category has generated significant online outrage, as Jetu, a prominent household name, was not nominated.

In light of her impressive track record, Jetu has received nominations in other categories, including Best Upcoming Female Artist. Furthermore, her song “Chakwaza” is nominated for Best Song of the Year, and her collaboration “Simunatchene,” featuring Dyokhwe, is up for Best Collaboration of the Year.

However, many were surprised not to see her listed for Best Female Artist of the Year, given her consistent success in producing hit songs that have made her a prominent figure in the industry.

To illustrate her achievements, the 71-year-old Jetu launched two hit songs this year. “Chakwaza,” released in May, reached nearly 1 million views on YouTube within just 12 days, setting a record that no female artist in Malawi has achieved before.

As if that weren’t enough, in August, after releasing “Simunatchene,” the track became a YouTube powerhouse, outperforming several established Malawian artists who released their songs that month. It garnered over half a million views in just two weeks.

Moreover, last month, when COSOMA was disbursing royalties, Jetu was recognized in the 1 Million category, emphasizing her hard work in the music scene.

As the anticipation built around the nominations, many believed Jetu’s remarkable trajectory should have secured her a spot in the prestigious Best Female Artist category.

This raises the question: Does Jetu’s undeniable impact and recent successes not warrant reconsideration of this eligibility criterion?