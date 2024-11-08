Youth across the country are receiving support from various organizations to help them thrive in a changing world. In Mzimba, District Youth Officer Yamikani Nyalugwe talked about these efforts on the Show-off podcast, explaining how his office works with groups like social services, the police, and non-profits to connect young people with essential resources and policies.

“By engaging directly with youths, we learn about their unique challenges and strengths,” Nyalugwe said. “This insight allows us to create strategies that empower them to overcome obstacles and achieve their full potential.”

Still, young people in Mzimba and similar areas face many issues. Problems like mental health concerns, teenage pregnancy, and lack of information about sexually transmitted infections (STIs) are common.

Many lack the knowledge and support they need to address these issues, so providing accurate information is essential to help them tackle these challenges effectively.

Another focus is economic empowerment. By promoting creativity and innovation, young people can improve their financial situations. However, achieving economic independence often requires resilience and adaptability in a tough economic environment.

Nyalugwe also emphasized the importance of involving youth in community and political affairs. When young people participate actively, they bring fresh ideas and energy that can contribute to national development.

“Young people need to take charge of their future by making positive choices that foster growth,” he said. “Youth clubs, for example, offer safe spaces to discuss mental health and other issues, allowing young people to access support and feel heard.”

Supporting youth requires continuous effort, resources, and dedication. Nyalugwe mentioned that obstacles like limited staff, inconsistent funding, and transport challenges sometimes make it difficult to achieve all their goals.

Despite these challenges, Nyalugwe is seeking support to establish a youth centre with a computer lab so that young people in the district can access valuable information. “We already have computers; what we lack is a room to put them in,” he concluded.

By Flora Banda