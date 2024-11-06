Prophet Joseph Nyasulu of Christ Healing Church around Madisi in Dowa district on Tuesday handed over a K6 million borehole to Phanzi community in the area of Traditional Authority Kalumo in Ntchisi district.

The residents used to travel over 4 kilometers to fetch portable water.

However the development is a big relief to the community according to chief Mphanzi.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, Nyasulu pleaded with the community to take care the borehole.

Nyasulu said he is committed to end water woes which has been a big problem in the area for decades.

He believes that the community will now have time to think of their Godly life.

“I Was aware that the community had little time to think of their Godly life especially because of water scarcity. But with this borehole, I believe that it will be a history,” he said.

In his remarks, chief Mphanzi, while thanking Nyasulu, said the borehole will improve the health conditions of his community.

He said this will also help women in the area to have time to take care of their homes and families than previous time where more time was spent looking for water as it was a long distance.

The donation was financially supported by the Australia-based Malawian Prophet of Streams International Church.

The Prophet has been drilling boreholes in different areas in the central region.