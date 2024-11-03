On Friday, November 01, the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) donated a Toyota Hilux to the Dzaleka Police Unit to bolster security at the Dzaleka refugee camp.

During the handover ceremony, UNHCR’s country representative, Modeste Kouame, urged Dowa police officers to execute their duties with diligence and dedication.

Kouame emphasized that the vehicle would enhance mobility for both day and night patrols, addressing previous challenges related to a lack of transport, which had contributed to increased crime in the area.

Kouame reaffirmed UNHCR’s commitment to improving security within the camp and its surrounding areas, stating, “Security begins with the community by abiding by the laws.”

Dzaleka Chief Security Officer Serial Ghambi commended the donation, noting that it would facilitate more effective patrols.

Superintendent Gladys Chiwaula, representing the Dowa Police Officer-In-Charge, expressed gratitude for the donation and called for greater collaboration between community policing and police officers to enhance operational efficiency.

In June 2024, UNHCR also donated three motorcycles and two desktop computers to the Dowa Police.